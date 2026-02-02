Former CM KCR was questioned by SIT in the phone-tapping case. BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank accused the SIT of violating questioning rules and the state government of using the case to divert attention from their 'false promises'.

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) greeted the party leaders and workers who had gathered outside his residence in Nandi Nagar along with BRS working president KT Rama Rao after KCR was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in relation to the phone-tapping case on Sunday.

The party spokesperson accused the state government of using the case to mask "their false promises". The party leaders and workers raised slogans in support of KCR as they turned up for their party chief, who faced hours of questioning by the SIT.

BRS Alleges Misconduct and Diversion Tactics

BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank spoke to ANI, claiming that SIT has violated the rule of questioning before 6 pm. "Beyond sunset, 71-year-old KCR ji is being inquired about, which is a violation by the SIT. Under 160 CRPC, when recording a witness statement, you should do so before 6 pm. The SIT has intentionally, from the outset, sought to violate KCR's constitutional rights," he said.

Accusations of Humiliation

Taking his accusations further, he said the SIT should have travelled to KCR's residence in Gajwel to deliver the notice instead of pasting it on the walls of Nandinagar, stating that he is a reputed leader who contributed to Telangana's statehood. "Number one, pasting the notices on the walls at Nandinagar. KCR is a reputed leader. He fought for Telangana statehood. He achieved Telangana. He has been the chief minister for 10 years and is also currently the leader of the opposition. The government clearly knows that KCR resides in his constituency, Gajwel. Couldn't the SIT travel to Gajwel and give the notices? Instead, they choose to humiliate by pasting them to the walls," he said.

Krishank stated that despite this, KCR showed up for the questioning as a "law-abiding citizen". "Nevertheless, as a law-abiding citizen, our leader, Harish Rao, cooperated with the investigation; KTR ji also cooperated. And at the same time, 71-year-old KCR has also cooperated. And he has come to Nandinagar, and he has appeared in the investigation," he said.

Case a 'Diversion' from Govt Failures

Questioning the state government's goal, he alleged that they are using this case to divert attention. "But what is the government achieving with this? They are only diverting from their guarantees, declarations and their false promises," he alleged.

Expressing confidence in the next electoral win for the party, he said, "In the coming years, we will see that the people of Telangana will bring their people-friendly government, farmer-friendly government, and that is KCR's government." (ANI)