BRS leader Harish Rao dismissed the phone-tapping case summons as "political gimmicks." Party leader KTR alleged CM Revanth Reddy is using the case to divert attention from a coal scam and harass Rao for exposing the government's failures.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Harish Rao on Tuesday described as "political gimmicks" the summons he recieved by the Special Investigation Team in the phone-tapping case. "... It's all political gimmicks...," Rao told mediapersons at the Jubilee Hills Police Station where he was summoned for questioning in the case.

BRS Alleges Diversion Tactic, Political Vendetta

Earlier today, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had issued notices to former minister Harish Rao in the phone-tapping matter solely to divert public attention from the coal scam involving his brother-in-law, Srujan Reddy.

KTR recalled that the Supreme Court had clearly stated that there was no substance in the phone-tapping case and that it was nothing but an act of political vendetta, an official release noted. "Even after the apex court quashed the case and brought an end to this political drama, the Revanth Reddy government issued fresh notices to Harish Rao, now clearly exposing how far the government has stooped," he criticised, adding that "the real intention behind these notices has now become crystal clear to the people of Telangana."

Moreover, KTR stated that Harish Rao has stood firmly with the people from the days of the Telangana movement till today, and alleged that the CM is "unable to confront him politically, and thus trying to harass Rao."

"Revanth Reddy is shaken by Harish Rao's aggressive exposure of the Congress government's failures in the Assembly. Unable to confront him politically, the Chief Minister is trying to harass him using old, irrelevant cases," he said.

Summons Slammed as 'Vindictive Intimidation'

Additionally. BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan Kumar, in a detailed post on X, ridiculed the case as "fictional Telephone Tapping Case Series" and said that the notice is based on an untenable case, meant for "vindictive intimidation, not investigation."

"The Revanth Reddy government has just released the latest episode of its fictional 'Telephone Tapping Case Series'. The notice issued to Sri @BRSHarish based on an untenable case (Registered on 10.03.2024; Crime No. 243/2024) exposes that it is only meant for VINDICTIVE INTIMIDATION, not INVESTIGATION," he wrote. He further lauded Harish Rao for questioning the government's alleged scams and malpractices and called the notice a state-sponsored vengeance to suppress the opposition. (ANI)