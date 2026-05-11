There's a lot of tension about fuel supply after PM Narendra Modi's warning. Some petrol pumps have even shut down. Now, the Petroleum Ministry has called for a press conference, and everyone's waiting to see what they'll say.

New Delhi (May 11): The ongoing war is causing big problems with fuel and gas supply. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already warned the country about issues like foreign exchange problems, a slowing economy, and rising inflation. He even suggested some ways to save fuel. But now, some petrol pumps across the country are reportedly running dry. With all this worry, the Petroleum Ministry is holding a major press conference today at 3 PM. People are expecting some important orders to be announced.

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The rising price of crude oil is hitting India's economy hard, just like in many other countries. After PM Modi's appeal, there's a lot of talk happening everywhere about finding other options. Today's press conference is expected to give clear answers on petrol and diesel stock and supply, gas availability, and pricing.

Subsidy extension or a price cut?

There's a strong chance of an announcement on LPG cooking gas prices. The government might make a decision on the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana subsidy. It won't be a surprise if they either extend the subsidy or cut the price of cylinders.

The ministry will also likely clarify how much fuel stock the country has and what backup plans are in place. A decision on aviation fuel prices might also be on the cards. At the same time, there are strong rumours that petrol and diesel prices could be cut. Sources say we might see a reduction of about 2 to 3 rupees.

The government could also announce new plans for alternative fuels. This includes using ethanol-based fuel, increasing ethanol blending in petrol, and promoting other eco-friendly options.