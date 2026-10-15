On October 15, petrol and diesel prices across India continue to vary by city due to differing state taxes, local levies, and global crude oil trends. These fluctuations significantly impact daily commuting and household budgets.

Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday, October 15, remain in focus as motorists across India keep track of daily fuel costs. Rates vary from city to city due to differences in state taxes, local levies and other pricing factors, making the amount paid at fuel stations dependent on the location.

With fuel expenses forming a regular part of household and business budgets, even small price changes can influence commuting costs and transportation spending. Consumers can check the latest petrol and diesel rates for major cities in the table below before planning their daily travel.

Check the city-wise table for the latest petrol and diesel prices on October 15. Rates are generally quoted per litre and may vary slightly depending on the location and fuel retailer.

Petrol and Diesel Rates - October 15, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Fuel prices in India are influenced by international crude oil prices, currency movements, taxes and other components of the retail pricing structure. However, changes in global oil markets do not always translate into immediate revisions at petrol pumps, and retail rates may remain unchanged for extended periods.

Motorists should also remember that petrol and diesel prices can differ between states and cities because state-level taxes and local charges vary. As a result, fuel costs in metropolitan centres such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru are not necessarily the same.

Consumers can use these daily updates to compare fuel costs across cities and keep track of changes that could affect their travel budgets. For the most accurate price at the time of refuelling, motorists should confirm the applicable rate with their local fuel station.