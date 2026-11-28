Petrol and diesel prices across India's major metropolitan cities remained largely stable on Saturday, November 28. Motorists in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata can check the latest retail prices of both fuels before planning their journeys.

Petrol and diesel prices across India's major metropolitan cities remained largely stable on Saturday, November 28. Motorists in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata can check the latest retail prices of both fuels before planning their journeys.

Domestic fuel prices are influenced by several factors, including international crude oil rates, currency exchange movements, central and state taxes, and transportation costs. Although global crude oil markets continue to experience volatility, there has been no major change in retail petrol and diesel prices across the six cities covered in this report.

Petrol and Diesel Rates on November 28, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

International crude oil prices remain volatile

International crude oil prices have remained volatile amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Attacks on energy infrastructure and oil tankers have raised concerns about potential disruptions to global supplies.

According to Bloomberg, Brent crude declined around 1% to settle near $95 per barrel on Friday, although it recorded a weekly gain. Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery was reportedly attacked again by Iran-backed Houthi militants, following an earlier attack on the Ras Tanura oil export hub.

The ongoing tensions around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz have also raised questions about the recovery of oil shipments from the Gulf region.

"Traders are still focused on the escalation of Strait of Hormuz attacks, and that's keeping a bid under prices," Dennis Kissler, senior vice president for trading at BOK Financial Securities Inc., told Bloomberg.

High energy prices increase India's financial burden

Rising international energy prices have also increased India's import burden. Tarun Kapoor, adviser in the Prime Minister's Office, said elevated crude oil and natural gas prices have added an estimated Rs 6-7 lakh crore annually to the country's financial burden.

Speaking at the 16th Energy Security Conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Kapoor called for a structural shift towards electric vehicles in passenger and freight transportation to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

India imported 122.7 million tonnes of crude oil during the first half of the 2026-27 financial year, compared with 121.8 million tonnes during the corresponding period last year.