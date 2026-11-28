Union Minister Nitin Gadkari honored the late social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his death anniversary, acknowledging his immense contributions to women's education and the eradication of the caste system in India.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday paid tribute to social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his death anniversary. In a post, Gadkari said, “On the death anniversary of the great social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, who was always dedicated to the upliftment of Dalits and the empowerment of women, I pay my humble respects to him.” Gadkari remembered Phule for his contributions towards the upliftment of Dalits and the empowerment of women.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a renowned Indian social activist, reformer, and writer from Maharashtra. Born on April 11, 1827, in Satara, Maharashtra, he's best known for his tireless efforts to eradicate the caste system, promote women's education, and empower the oppressed. He, along with his followers, formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Seekers of Truth) to attain equal rights for peasants and people from lower castes. Phule is regarded as an important figure in Maharashtra's social reform movement. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women's education in India. (ANI)