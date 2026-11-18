Motorists across India are keeping a close watch on daily fuel prices as petrol and diesel continue to remain essential expenses for households and businesses. Retail fuel rates vary across cities depending on state taxes, local levies, transportation costs and other factors.

Motorists across India are keeping a close watch on daily fuel prices as petrol and diesel continue to remain essential expenses for households and businesses. Retail fuel rates vary across cities depending on state taxes, local levies, transportation costs and other factors.

According to the latest city-wise data available on November 18, petrol prices show considerable variation across India's major metropolitan cities. Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata continue to have higher petrol prices than New Delhi, highlighting the differences in fuel taxation across states.

As per the latest available figures, the fuel rates have remained broadly stable, with no major revision reported across the six cities. However, the price difference between metropolitan areas remains noticeable, making it important for consumers to check their local rates before refuelling.

Fuel prices in India follow a dynamic pricing mechanism, under which oil marketing companies revise retail rates every morning at 6 am. International crude oil prices, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate and domestic tax structures are among the key factors influencing the prices consumers pay at petrol pumps.

Petrol and Diesel City-Wise Rates - November 18, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Among the six cities, Hyderabad has the highest petrol and diesel prices, while New Delhi records the lowest rates for both fuels. Bengaluru motorists also continue to pay more for fuel than consumers in the national capital.

The recent increase in diesel export duty has also drawn attention to India's petroleum sector. However, changes in export duties do not automatically translate into an immediate increase in domestic retail fuel prices.

Why Do Petrol And Diesel Prices Differ Across Cities?

Petrol and diesel prices vary from one state to another primarily because of differences in state VAT, local taxes and transportation expenses. Since petrol and diesel are outside the GST framework, state governments impose different tax rates, influencing the final retail prices.

Oil marketing companies follow a dynamic fuel pricing system in India. Prices are reviewed every day and revised at 6 am, depending on international crude oil prices, currency movements and other market factors.