District authorities in Haveri have imposed prohibitory orders near Minister Rudrappa Lamani’s residence to prevent disruption during a planned sugarcane farmers' protest demanding higher procurement prices.

Prohibitory Orders Imposed Near Minister Residence in Haveri Protest

Haveri (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders within a 250-metre radius of Sugar Minister Rudrappa Lamani's residence in Karnataka's Haveri, ahead of a protest called by sugarcane farmers demanding fixation of Rs 3,600 per tonne for sugarcane. The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner Dr Vijayamahantesh Danammanavar to maintain public peace, safety and law and order in view of the farmers' protest.

The Sugarcane Growers Coordination Committee has called for an indefinite dharna satyagraha in front of the Minister's residence from tomorrow, demanding announcement of Rs 3,600 per tonne. The DC said the prohibitory orders have been imposed around the residence of the District In-charge Minister at Ijarilakamapur. Farmers had earlier staged a protest with lorries and tractors in front of the Minister's residence on October 30 and 31. This had caused inconvenience to residents in the surrounding area, including children, elderly persons, pregnant women and students. The order also mentions that residents have submitted a representation requesting that permission should not be given for the protest.

Considering the report submitted by SP Yashodha Vantagodi, the Deputy Commissioner imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) - 2023, to ensure smooth vehicular movement, uninterrupted emergency services, protection of public property and maintenance of law and order without affecting the daily activities of the public. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on November 6 said the Centre must fix sugarcane prices, as farmers across several districts staged protests demanding a remunerative price of Rs 5,500 per tonne for their produce during a statewide bandh called by farmers' organisations. Shivakumar said he had already taken up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and written to him regarding his proposal, adding that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had also assured efforts to address the matter. (ANI)