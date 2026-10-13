Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lauded protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, stating people will 'expose PM Modi's plan to steal votes.' INDIA alliance leaders Rahul Gandhi and Supriya Sule vowed to continue their struggle against the govt.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that a large number of people came out to support the recent protests calling for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

'Ready to Expose PM's Plan to Steal Votes'

Addressing the media during the press conference after the high-level tea hosted by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that "people are ready to expose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to steal votes" "...You have witnessed the tremendous success of the initiatives undertaken by the INDIA alliance over the past four days; Rahul-ji and other leaders addressed the public's issues with great seriousness and dedication. Rarely have people turned out in such vast numbers. This is the first time in Delhi that young people and citizens have come together entirely on their own initiative. You have seen this, so I do not wish to elaborate further. Everyone is now prepared to fully expose PM Modi's plan to steal votes"

'Constitution has Been Undermined'

Echoing the united stance of the alliance, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) MP Supriya Sule said, "We stand united with full strength as part of the INDIA alliance; our struggle will continue because the Constitution has been undermined and is currently in danger in this country. We will persist with our agitation to uphold the rights granted to all Indians in the Constitution by Bharat Ratna Dr Babasheb Ambedkar,” Sule said.

Reiterating the alliance's collective resolve, Sule stated, “A single individual—representing a single government—is making a grave mistake by attempting to trample upon these rights. We stand united with full strength to fight against this injustice and oppression; our movement will continue, from Delhi down to the grassroots level..."

'Our Struggle Will Not Cease'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that his party’s ongoing struggle against the government will not cease, declaring that the collective political resistance will continue until it reaches its "end goal."

Addressing a press conference in the national capital here, the Congress leader invoked the word "perseverance," emphasizing that his team is prepared for a long-drawn-out battle. "I used the word 'perseverance' at the press conference yesterday, that this team of ours is not going to stop. Sooner or later—whether tomorrow, the day after, in three months, six months, a year, or two years—it will not stop. It will reach the end goal," Gandhi said.(ANI)