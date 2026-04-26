BJP's Nitin Nabin held a roadshow in Nadia, confident of victory, stating people are with Modi. He claimed Mamata Banerjee has been abandoned due to her failures. Other BJP leaders echoed this, calling her frustrated ahead of the final poll phase.

'People Have Abandoned Mamata': BJP's Nitin Nabin

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday conducted a roadshow in Nadia to bolster the party's outreach for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections and expressed confidence in the results. Speaking to ANI, the BJP national president said, "I believe that entire India is with Narendra Modi and the BJP. That is why the people of West Bengal contested this election, and the BJP led it. You can see that in every Assembly constituency, more than the BJP workers, it is the public who is on the streets. I believe that every household is now saying, 'Ee baar vote dibe Modi ji ko'. I think it will be a victory of the people. West Bengal was troubled for a long time, where women and youth were facing atrocities, and it is ready for a new morning on 4th May. It is ready to go with Narendra Modi and the BJP."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nabin claimed that the people of West Bengal have begun abandoning Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee due to her failure to maintain public trust. Highlighting the shift in public sentiment, and on chaos as political rivals the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari held parallel rallies in Bhabanipur on Saturday, he said, "Had Didi worked, had she connected with people, she need not have faced dejection today. It is her failure due to which people have abandoned her."

Security Reviewed Ahead of Polls

On Sunday, security forces carried out a flag march in the Ballygunge area of Kolkata to review the security situation ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

'CM Throwing Tantrums, Conceded Defeat': BJP

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Sunday asserted that West Bengal Chief Minister has conceded defeat, and is acting in frustration after she abruptly ended her speech during a campaign rally in Bhabanipur.

The Chief Minister on Saturday accused the BJP of deliberately using high-volume loudspeakers near the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's nearby venue. Speaking with ANI, Goud asserted that CM Banerjee is "throwing tantrums" ahead of her defeat. He further called Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement against the hooligans of TMC an "ultimatum to the rowdies."

"The frustration exhibited by Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal elections is a clear indication that she is losing, and losing very badly. This is why she is throwing tantrums. Regarding the Amit Shah statement that all the hooligans of the TMC will be turned down, it is an ultimatum to the rowdies and hooligans, not to the common party workers," he said. He further accused Banerjee of practising appeasement politics and hooliganism and said that the people of Bengal will replace TMC with BJP, following the elections.

Final Phase of Polling on April 29

The West Bengal Assembly elections remain on a knife-edge, with the second and final phase of polling scheduled for April 29. As the "Kolkata belt" prepares to vote, this latest incident in Murshidabad underscores the volatile security situation that has characterised the 2026 democratic exercise.

Polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The polling for the second phase for 142 constituencies will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)