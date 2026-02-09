Delhi Police has filed a case and launched an investigation into the purported leak of a pre-print copy of former Army Chief NN Naravane's book, 'Four Stars of Destiny', after it was found circulating on social media before its official approval.

Delhi Police has taken cognisance of information found on various social media platforms and news forums claiming that a pre-print copy of the book 'Four Stars of Destiny' is being circulated and Special Cell has filed a case into the "purported leak/breach of a yet to be approved publication". Delhi Police officials said that an investigation has been taken up on the claims of availability of pre-print copy of the book. The pre-print book 'Four Stars of Destiny' has been authored by former Army Chief NN Naravane.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Confirm Investigation

"Delhi Police took cognisance of information found on various online social media platforms and news forums, which claimed that a pre-print copy of the book 'Four Stars of Destiny' is being circulated. It was also reported that the necessary clearance for the publication of this book is yet to be received from the relevant authorities," a Delhi Police official said.

" Upon verification, it was found that a PDF copy of a typeset book with the same title, apparently prepared by M/S Penguin Random House India Pvt. Limited, is available on certain websites, and some online marketing platforms have displayed the finished book cover as if it is available for purchase," the official added.

Case Registered with Special Cell

The Police said that in order to carry out a thorough investigation into "this purported leak/breach of a yet to be approved publication, a case has been registered with the Special Cell, and an investigation is being taken up".

Political Row Erupts in Parliament

A political row has erupted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought to quote from the "pre-print book" during his speech in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's Address with the treasury benches strongly opposing his remarks. After facing several adjournments on the issue, the House last week adopted the motion of thanks by voice vote amid sloganeering by opposition benches. (ANI)