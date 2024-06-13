Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM, Chowna Mein takes oath as Deputy CM (WATCH)

    Pema Khandu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term. This followed his unanimous election as the leader of the BJP legislature party. Chowna Mein also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

    Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM, Chowna Mein takes oath as Deputy CM (WATCH)
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

    BJP's Pema Khandu on Thursday (June 13) was sworn in as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term in a row after he was unanimously elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader at a meeting in Itanagar on Wednesday (June 12). Khandu became CM for the first time in 2016.

    Along with Pema Khandu, Chowna Mein also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.

    On Wednesday, Khandu expressed gratitude for being unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh.

    "I am grateful to our fellow BJP MLAs for placing their faith in me. I also put on record my sincere thanks to our MPs, party leaders, and workers for working day in and day out in ensuring resounding win the polls. Now, let's work together harder to further speed up the pace of all-round growth in Arunachal Pradesh and realize the goal of inclusive Viksit Bharat by 2047," Khandu said in a post on X.

    The BJP secured 46 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly in elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election. Although the assembly has 60 members, polling occurred in only 50 constituencies because 10 BJP candidates, including Pema Khandu, won their seats unopposed.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
