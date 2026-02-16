Kamruddin alias 'Baba', accused in the Peeragarhi flyover deaths case, is in 14-day judicial custody. Police said he allegedly trapped his victims by claiming he could cure illnesses. An investigation is underway to probe financial aspects.

Kamruddin alias 'Baba', who is an accused in connection with the discovery of three bodies in a car on Peeragarhi flyover, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Sachin Sharma, Additional DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police), the accused allegedly used a scheme of "curing illnesses" to trap his victims. "He used to trap people by curing illnesses. The people who have come so far have been illness-related. He has been taken into police custody and is being interrogated. We are looking into the financial aspects," said DCP.

Accused's Modus Operandi

He further stated that, "the main method of trapping people that has come to light so far is that he would claim to cure people. If someone has health-related issues, most people we have interacted with so far have said similar things. His card mentions "medicine for every illness" and such things. So, anyone in pain or distress would come to him. But those who have come forward so far have sought him out for illness-related cures. In this case as well, it was similar," DCP further stated.

Ongoing Investigation

He also said that he targeted everyone who came to him, or some specific people, would be part of the investigation. "Currently, we have him in police custody, and interrogation is ongoing. Based on the places he mentions during the interrogation, whether it's related to this case or any other suspicious thing that comes up, it will be taken under investigation. We are currently looking into the financial aspects. So we are working on that. Whosever role comes up, we cannot say as of now. But as the investigation expands and further developments occur, if anyone else's role emerges, they will also be included in the scope of this entire probe, " DCP added.

Discovery of the Crime

Earlier, three people, including a woman, were found dead inside a car in the Peeragarhi area of the national capital, with the investigation reportedly leading to a Baba seen with the victims before their deaths. Sources said the Baba had met the three victims prior to their deaths and was acquainted with them, making him a possible crucial link in the case.

The incident came to light after Delhi Police received a PCR call reporting three people lying unconscious inside a car near the Peeragarhi flyover. Upon reaching the spot and opening the vehicle, police found the bodies of Randhir, Shivnaresh and Laxmi. Police sources said the car in which the bodies were found had been parked at the spot for nearly an hour. (ANI)