Congress leader Pawan Khera said he cooperated with investigators in Guwahati and has been summoned again on May 25. He declined to comment on his earlier claims regarding CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, restricting his remarks to the probe.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday said that he has cooperated fully with the investigation authorities and would appear again on May 25 after being summoned in connection with the ongoing probe.

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Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Khera said he was questioned on matters usually covered during an investigation and stressed that every responsible citizen should cooperate with investigative agencies. "I was asked all the questions that are usually asked during an investigation... I have been called next on 25 May. I will come again because every responsible citizen must cooperate with an investigation," Khera said.

When asked whether he stood by his earlier claims regarding Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the Congress leader declined to elaborate and said he would restrict his comments to the investigation process. "I will not comment on this. I will only answer the questions I am asked during the investigation... I will not go into any details," he added.

The remarks came after Khera appeared before investigators in Guwahati in connection with the matter linked to his earlier statements concerning Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

Earlier, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday arrived at the Crime Branch Police Station in Guwahati, in connection with the passport controversy linked to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

Speaking to reporters outside the police station, Khera said he was cooperating with the probe. "The investigation is underway, and I am cooperating in it," he said.

The Passport Controversy

The controversy erupted after Congress leader Pawan Khera, in an April press conference, alleged that CM Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports, from India, the UAE, and Egypt, and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA.

The Sarma family has strongly denied these claims, terming the documents "AI-generated fabrications" circulated by Pakistani social media groups.

CM Sarma Vows 'Stern Action'

Responding to the accusations, CM Sarma had earlier vowed stern action, stating, "Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the Foreign Minister. Kharge ji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam Police can find and bring people from 'pataal' as well. I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times."

CM Sarma also claimed that Khera "ran away" to Hyderabad after the searches, adding, "I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course."