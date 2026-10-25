Congress leader Pawan Khera has questioned Minister Kiren Rijiju over the repression of the Adi community protesting against a major dam project in Arunachal Pradesh, as CM Pema Khandu calls for peaceful dialogue and discussions on the project.

Congress Leader Targets Rijiju Over Arunachal Protests

Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju over the protection of the rights of the Adi community in Arunachal Pradesh amid protests against the proposed Upper Siang dam project. In a post on X, Khera said Gen Z across the country was taking to the streets, with protests in Delhi over education and in Arunachal Pradesh against the proposed dam and to protect forests, rivers and ecosystems. Drawing a comparison between the two protests, Khera alleged that the response in both cases had been repression and claimed that tear gas was fired at peaceful protesters in Arunachal Pradesh.

“From Delhi to Arunachal, the response has been the same: repression. In a chilling reminder of student protests in Delhi, tear gas has been fired at peaceful protesters in Arunachal Pradesh,” Khera wrote. “The Adi people are a religious and cultural minority whose beliefs and traditions are deeply rooted in the Siang River and adjoining forests; they are protesting to protect against the proposed 11,000 MW dam in the Upper Siang region,” Khera added.

Calls for Accountability and State Response

Questioning Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Khera asked what steps he was taking to protect the rights of the Adi community in his home state. “Since @AmitShah is busy on thank you calls to Delhi Police, will Minister of Minority Affairs @KirenRijiju kindly explain what he is doing to protect the minority rights of the Adi people in his home state?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday expressed concern over incidents of vandalism, looting and damage to property in Pasighat following the 12-hour bandh called in Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts on October 23 by organisations opposing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). The Chief Minister said that the bandh remained largely peaceful in Siang and Upper Siang districts and in Pasighat during the day.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has invited the youth wing of Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) and the Youth Association for discussions on the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), amid ongoing protests against the project. Khandu said he would dedicate the entire month to the Siang region and continue visiting the area until the pre-feasibility report (PFR) process was completed.