Congress MP Pawan Khera slammed the Centre over the US Russia sanctions bill, saying India is being 'blackmailed' over its oil purchases. He also highlighted the party's support for protesting students in Jharkhand and Prayagraj.

Congress MP Pawan Khera on Saturday targeted the Centre over the US Senate's Russia sanctions bill, questioning the government's handling of the issue. He also said that India was being pressured by other countries over its purchase of Russian oil. Speaking to ANI in Prayagraj, Khera said, "Does it look like India is truly independent? Anyone who comes blackmails India; anyone who comes along dictates terms, saying you can buy oil from here, you can buy this much, you cannot buy that much. Demand answers from those who go around the country calling themselves 'Vishwaguru' but lack the courage to even enter Parliament. They lack the courage because all these issues would be raised, and they would be held accountable for everything."

His remark comes after the US Senate has passed the Russia Sanctions Bill that carries the name of late Senator Lindsey Graham and could impose upto a 100 per cent tariff on the top five countries, including China and India, that purchase Russian crude oil and natural gas.

Khera on student protests

Further, Khera said the party was supporting protesting students in Jharkhand and alleged that their concerns will be addressed, as the aspirants continue their protest against alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. "Can the mistreatment of women at Jantar Mantar, the use of pellet guns, or the firing of AK-47 in Bihar ever be erased from history? Rahul ji spoke about the situation in Jharkhand as well. Our delegation met with the students there, and the local government is also engaging in dialogue, trying to find a way forward," he further said.

The protests started in Jharkhand after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability.

Rahul Gandhi to address students

He also said students' concerns must be addressed by both the government and the opposition, as Rahul Gandhi is set to hold the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj to raise issues concerning students and job aspirants. "Students have certain demands and concerns. Addressing those concerns is the duty of both the ruling party and the opposition. You can see what the ruling party is doing; the government's actions at Jantar Mantar were evident to all. As for the opposition, Rahul Gandhi's daily actions make their stance clear. The message to the youth is clear: you are not alone. The country's opposition stands firmly with you," he told ANI.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to hold his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme at KP Ground in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj today, with the party positioning the event as a platform to raise concerns of students and job aspirants over paper leaks, stalled recruitments, rising education costs and alleged irregularities in the examination system. (ANI)