Congress MP Manickam Tagore hit out at the DMK for its decision to skip an all-party meeting on delimitation convened by TN CM Vijay. Tagore stated the issue is about TN's rights, while DMK's Kanimozhi called the meeting unnecessary.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday launched a veiled attack on DMK's decision not to participate in the all-party MPs' meeting on delimitation convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, declaring that the issue is not about party politics, but about Tamil Nadu's rights, interests, and future.

In a post on X, Congress MP Manickam Tagore emphasised that the people of Tamil Nadu are watching and will remember who stood with the state in a critical situation. "Those who place their politics above Tamil Nadu's interests may choose not to attend. But those who put Tamil Nadu first, and politics second, will attend the all-party meeting called by the Hon'ble @CMOTamilnadu. This is not about party politics. It is about Tamil Nadu's rights, interests and future. The people of Tamil Nadu are watching. And they will remember who stood with Tamil Nadu when it mattered," said MP Manickam Tagore.

Tagore's remarks came after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay convened a consultative meeting of all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from the state to deliberate on the proposed Delimitation Bill 2026 and its potential impact on Tamil Nadu. According to an official statement, the meeting is scheduled to be held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai at 3 pm today.

DMK Calls Meeting 'Unnecessary'

However, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Parliamentary Party leader Kanimozhi said that DMK will not participate in the all-party MPs meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on delimitation, calling it unnecessary and alleging that it was aimed at diverting attention from the Cauvery issue.

She said it was DMK president M.K. Stalin who first warned about the dangers of delimitation, convened an all-party meeting in Tamil Nadu and passed resolutions, and later held a joint action committee meeting in Chennai with CMs and party leaders from other states with the slogan 'Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win'.

Kanimozhi said there has been no official announcement from the Union government about tabling a delimitation bill in the current Parliament session, and since the amended draft bill is not even available, there is nothing new to discuss.

She said, "Tamil Nadu is not against delimitation, but it should not become a punishment for implementing social and economic welfare schemes effectively for the last 50 years, and that remains DMK's firm stand.

Background on the Delimitation Bill

The Delimitation Bill 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16, 2026, to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies, expand the Lok Sabha strength to 850 seats, and implement women's reservation. However, the bill was not passed as it failed to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament. (ANI)