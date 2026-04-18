AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan slammed the opposition for blocking the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a deliberate act against national progress. He praised PM Modi's efforts and said the opposition placed politics over gender justice and empowerment.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday slammed the opposition parties over the failure of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, stating that a "historic opportunity" to enhance women's representation had been deliberately blocked. In a post on X, Kalyan said, "A historic opportunity to strengthen women's representation in India's legislatures has been deliberately blocked by the opposition. The opposition's stance makes it clear that they lack the intent to support transformative reforms that strengthen Bharat's democracy and empower women. By refusing to back the Women's Reservation Bill, they have once again placed political calculations above national progress, delaying a long-overdue step toward inclusive governance and gender justice. Supporting this landmark reform would have demonstrated a collective commitment to empowering women and deepening democratic values."

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Kalyan Backs PM Modi's 'Visionary Leadership'

He also expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising the Centre's efforts to introduce the bill. "As an NDA ally, the Jana Sena Party firmly welcomes and appreciates the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in bringing this significant bill before Parliament. Had it been passed, it would have marked a defining moment of pride and progress for millions of women across the country. We remain confident that, in the days ahead, women will secure their rightful and strengthened place in India's legislative institutions," Kalyan said.

A historic opportunity to strengthen women’s representation in India’s legislatures has been deliberately blocked by the opposition. The opposition’s stance makes it clear that they lack the intent to support transformative reforms that strengthen Bharat’s democracy and empower… — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 18, 2026

Bill Fails in Lok Sabha

The remarks come after the BJP-led government failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill, which was linked to implementing women's reservation through delimitation. In the voting held after a marathon debate, 298 members supported the bill while 230 opposed it, leading to its defeat. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed that the bill did not pass as it fell short of the constitutional threshold.

Government and Opposition Trade Blame

The government had introduced three interlinked legislations, including the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, but Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju later said the remaining bills would not be pursued. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier accused opposition parties of blocking a key reform aimed at granting 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, maintained that they support women's reservation but opposed linking it with delimitation, calling the move an attempt to alter India's electoral structure. (ANI)

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