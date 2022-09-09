Paucity of funds: DDU College holds part of salaries, governing body demands explanation

The issue of deduction of salary by Delhi government-funded Deen Dayal Upadhyay College of Delhi University has further escalated.

Delhi government-funded Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College (DDU) withheld a part of the salaries of professors in July citing paucity of funds while promising to pay the deducted amount after the fund crunch is over.

In a release, Dean Dayal Upadhyaya has stated that due to 'paucity of funds', Rs 30,000 has been retained from the Net Salary of Assistant Professors and Rs 50,000 from the Net Salary of Associate Professors for the month of July 2022. Also, the same will be released as and when the funds are available.

Over the past few years, Delhi government-funded colleges have repeatedly expressed their inability to pay salaries of teachers on time due to a paucity of funds.

After the release of the notice, a member of the governing body of DDU college, Anil Kumar, has questioned the Dean, Prof Hem Chand Jain, about the reason behind this.

The University of Delhi's 12 colleges have been fully funded by the Delhi government and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College is one of them.

Here are the questions that were raised by Anil Kumar, Governing Body, DDU College:

1. When the required amount was released under salary head by the DHE, it was learned that employees of the college were paid their salary for the month of July after retaining INR 50,000/- of associate professor/professor and INR 30,000/-of assistant professor. Please clarify with whose permission you deduct this amount.

2. It is also observed from newspaper clippings that college is going to have 5 days a week and, as you said, this is because the Govt of NCT is not paying money to pay electricity bills. How can you go against UGC norms, while falsely blaming the Govt of NCT of Delhi?

3. It is also learned that recovery of TA has been made by the employees of the college as a result of your unilateral decision without bringing the matter of recovery to the Governing Body. You are requested to submit your reply by tomorrow evening.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, which was set up in 1990, is among the constituent colleges of Delhi University. The Delhi government provides 100% funding to the institute.