Unrecognised madrassas are source of exploitation: UP child rights commission to Yogi, demands to be closed

    The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to survey unrecognised madrassas in the state to gather information such as the number of teachers and students, curriculum, and affiliation with any non-governmental organisation.
     

    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 4:32 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Child Rights Commission, has written to the state's Yogi Adityanath-led government, requesting that unrecognised madrassas be closed down.

    The Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UPSCPCR) claimed in its letter that unrecognised madrassas in the state are a source of exploitation for many children.

    The government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to survey unrecognised madrassas in the state to gather information such as the number of teachers and students, curriculum, and affiliation with any non-government organisation.

    According to Danish Azad Ansari, Minister of State for Minority Affairs, the survey will be conducted under the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights about the availability of basic facilities to students in madrassas.

    According to PTI, the minister stated that the survey would help gather information such as the name of the madrassa and the institution that operates it, whether it is located in a private or rented building, and information about basic drinking water facilities, furniture, electricity supply, and toilets.

    He also stated that information on the number of teachers and students in the madrassa, its curriculum, source of income, and affiliation with any non-governmental organisation would be gathered.

    In Uttar Pradesh, there are currently 16,461 madrassas. Five hundred sixty of the state's total madrassas receive government grants, while new madrassas have been excluded from the grant list for the last six years.

    Various Muslim organisations and political leaders have reacted angrily to the decision, calling it an attempt to 'disparage this education system.'

    The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, a prominent Muslim socio-religious group, stated that the state government's 'such behaviour' is 'completely unacceptable' and must cease, as madrassas continue to benefit the nation by educating children from disadvantaged backgrounds and advancing efforts to achieve national literacy rates of 100 per cent.

    The group also expressed concern about the UP government's 'retrograde mindset,' which it claimed could cause confusion and fear among the public and create a barrier of mistrust between communities.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2022, 4:32 PM IST
