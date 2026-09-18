Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari attacked the state government, alleging 30% of school education posts and 87% of professor posts are vacant. He also cited irregularities in Vyapam, NEET, and Patwari recruitment exams.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Friday attacked the state government over the condition of the education system and alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment processes, ahead of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Indore.

Patwari highlights vacancies and exam irregularities

Addressing a press conference here, Patwari alleged that more than 30 per cent of posts in school education in the state are vacant, while claiming that 87 per cent of assistant professor and professor posts in government universities remain vacant. “In Madhya Pradesh, more than 30 per cent of posts in school education are vacant and the government is silent. In higher education, 87 per cent of assistant professor and professor posts are vacant. But our government is lighting diyas. Similarly, several irregularities in examinations, including Vyapam, NEET, nursing, PSC and the Patwari recruitment examination occurred in the state,” Patwari said.

'Chhatron Ki Goonj' a Non-Political Initiative

Patwari said the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme, featuring Rahul Gandhi, is a “non-political” initiative aimed at discussing issues concerning the future of students. “Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is describing Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ initiative as the 'Jhoot ki Goonj '. But Rahul Gandhi has given a message to the country that this is a non-political programme. This is about thinking for the future of our children and ensuring that the coming generation gets a good education that is safe, employment-oriented, affordable and free from corruption,” the Congress leader said.

Patwari questions RSS chief

Patwari also questioned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who had an interaction program with youths in Ujjain, over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in examinations. “Mohan Bhagwat ji will have to acknowledge that wherever there are irregularities, paper leaks or any kind of malpractice in examinations, the RSS people are at the top of the system. Who is responsible for this? Mohan Bhagwat ji will have to tell the country and the state,” Patwari said.

Call for education as a legal right

He further said education should be treated as a responsibility of the government and called for a discussion on making education a legal right for children. “After 80 years of independence, there should now be a discussion in the country that education is the responsibility of the government and it must fulfil it. Laws should be made so that a child can say that education will be provided by the government and it is my right,” Patwari said.

Allegations of administrative hurdles

On the arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s programme in Indore, Patwari alleged that the organisers faced several hurdles, including being asked to pay for the ground multiple times. “The administration can impose as many difficulties as it wants; we accept them. The administration can be as rigid as it wants; we welcome it. The government can make whatever statements it wants; we will not react,” he said.

When asked about Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s comment, Patwari said, “I do not take Mohan Yadav seriously. Therefore, thank you, no comments.”

About 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a “Chhatron Ki Goonj” programme in the city on September 19, where the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will interact with students and young people.

The campaign, launched by Congress leaders in 2026, aims to provide a platform for students to raise concerns related to examination irregularities, paper leaks, rising education costs, recruitment issues and unemployment. The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign has previously been held in Pune, Kota, Dehradun and Prayagraj, with the objective of bringing student-related issues into the national political discourse. (ANI)