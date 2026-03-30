Patna University students protested against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for not being invited to an inauguration. They also demanded the repeal of NEP 2020. This came as Kumar resigned as an MLC after his election to the Rajya Sabha.

Students Protest at Patna University

Students of Patna University on Monday protested against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as he arrived to inaugurate the new buildings of the administrative and academic sections. The students have alleged that none of them were called to witness the ceremony.

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Speaking to ANI, one of the protesting students said that neither the university administration, nor the Vice-Chancellor (VC), nor a single student was invited for the inauguration ceremony of the building. "For the inauguration ceremony of this building, neither the university administration, nor the Vice-Chancellor (VC), nor a single student was invited. Should this be considered a political event--where someone simply shows up, cuts the ribbon, and walks away?" the students asked. The students had also protested with slogans and posters calling for the National Education Policy to be taken back (NEP 2020 wapis lo).

Nitish Kumar Resigns as MLC

This comes as Nitish Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) today, marking the end of a significant chapter in state politics. Kumar, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar and chief of the Janata Dal (United), was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, prompting his resignation from the state legislature.

Janata Dal (United) MLA Dulal Chandra Goswami stated that the party chief Nitish Kumar included Bihar in the "list of developed states" and his resignation from his position as Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) is a "loss for the state." Dulal Chandra Goswami lauded Kumar's transformative leadership in the state. "He has changed the infrastructure of Bihar. He has included Bihar in the list of developed states. The NDA and the JDU will get CM's guidance from Delhi. His departure is a loss for Bihar," he told ANI.

Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council, Awadhesh Narain Singh, confirmed that Kumar's resignation has been accepted and described the development as an emotional moment for the state. "I met the Chief Minister this morning as a courtesy visit. He has submitted his resignation. The seat will be declared vacant. Bihar is saddened by his departure. Today, Bihar is being counted among the developed states. The resignation has been accepted," he said. (ANI)