    Patna police files FIR against Lalu Prasad Yadav for controversial remark questioning PM Modi's Hindu identity

    Patna Police registered a case against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday. The complaint was filed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state spokesperson Krishna Singh alias Kallu at Gandhi Maidan police station in Patna.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 5:58 PM IST

    Patna Police registered a case against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday, a day after he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a 'Hindu'. Krishna Singh, also known as Kallu, the state spokesman for Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), submitted the complaint at the Gandhi Maidan police station in Patna on Sunday night, and it was accepted on Monday.

    “We have registered a case against Lalu Prasad Yadav and the matter is under investigation, ” said Sitaram Kumar, SHO of Gandhi Maidan police station.

    Lalu Prasad Yadav, during the Jan Vishwas rally at Gandhi Maidan on Sunday said that PM Narendra Modi is attacking the dynasty these days. During his rally, Lalu Rasad said: “I want to ask him why he has no child. He is attacking those who have children. People are fighting for the family and you have no family. When PM Modi’s mother died, why did he not shave his beard? He is not Hindu. When the mother or fathers of Hindu people die, as per the ritual, they shave their heads and beards. He is spreading hatred in the country."

    After filing the complaint, Kallu said, "During the RJD's Jan Vishwas rally, Lalu Prasad Yadav made offensive comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to him, PM Modi is not a Hindu. Lalu Prasad Yadav made the outrageous claim that PM Modi had not trimmed his beard following the passing of his mother. Additionally, he said something about the Ram temple that offended 135 crore Indians. Thus, I filed a case against him at the Patna police station located at Gandhi Maidan."

