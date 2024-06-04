Patna Election Results 2024 LIVE: Its BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Congress's Anshul Avijit; check details

In Patna Sahib, Bihar, the competition is intense with nine candidates vying for the parliamentary seat. The key battle is between Bharatiya Janata Party's Ravi Shankar Prasad and the Indian National Congress's Anshul Avijit.

As the counting of votes is underway, the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha elections 2024 are poised for a dramatic conclusion. The elections were held during the seventh and final phase of the General Elections 2024 on June 1, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India on March 16.

The results for the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency are expected to be announced by the evening of June 4, 2024, once the Election Commission completes the counting process earlier in the day.

The 2024 Indian General Elections were conducted in seven phases, spanning from April 16 to June 1, culminating with the beginning of exit polls. As the nation awaits the results, the new government is on the verge of taking charge, marking the start of a new political tenure.

