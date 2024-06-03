Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lucknow: Thief enters house to steal, falls asleep in AC, cops wake him up

    A thief in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after being discovered asleep on the floor of a house he had broken into with the intent to rob. The man, heavily intoxicated, had turned on the air conditioner and dozed off.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

    A man in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow was arrested on Sunday (June 2) after he was found sleeping peacefully on the floor of a house where he had entered to rob. The man, who was inebriated, turned on the air conditioner in the residence and fell asleep, according to the police.

    The event took place early on Sunday morning when the man went into the Indiranagar neighbourhood of Lucknow. The house belonged to one Dr Sunil Pandey, who is posted in Varanasi and was away at the time of the incident. Finding the house empty, the man broke in by opening the front gate of the house.

    The man went to the drawing room of the home and turned on the air conditioner after noticing it. He then took a comfortable seat on the floor, rested his head on a cushion, and quickly went to sleep. Upon finding the front gate of the house open, neighbours of Dr Pandey rung him up. However, as he was not in Lucknow at the time, he informed the police.

    The man was soundly asleep with the air conditioner running when the cops arrived at the scene.  A picture of the thief shows him holding a mobile phone in his right hand and in deep sleep. DCP North Zone R Vijay Shankar said the man entered the house with the intention of stealing, but fell asleep.

    “He was heavily drunk because of which he fell asleep and could not wake up. It was reported by the neighbours, after which he was arrested,” the officer said. People online were left amused upon reading the news and hilariously reacted to the incident. The police said that further action would be taken in the matter.

