Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘Fully dedicated to..’ Rahul Gandhi reveals why is he not married yet (WATCH)

    Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in the Indian National Congress, addressed students at Maharani College in Jaipur. He humorously attributed his unmarried status to his full commitment to politics, shared his love for travel and minimal skincare routine, and listed his food preferences.

    'Fully dedicated to..' Rahul Gandhi reveals why is he not married yet vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

    In a recent interaction with students at Maharani College in Jaipur, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Indian National Congress, discussed his dedication to his political duties and his unmarried status. The video of this exchange was shared on social media, providing insights into his responses to questions from young women in the audience.

    During the conversation, a young woman praised Rahul's intelligence and looks and asked about his marital status. In a lighthearted manner, Rahul Gandhi replied, "I am not married because I am fully dedicated to my work and the Congress party."

    Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Rahul Gandhi attacks Shivraj Chouhan's govt over farmer suicides, Vyapam scam

    When asked about his favourite travel destination, he preferred "anywhere I have not gone" and mentioned his love for exploring new places. Furthermore, regarding skincare, Rahul disclosed that he doesn't use creams or soap on his face; he simply washes it with water.

    In a more casual moment, Rahul Gandhi shared his snack preferences, stating that he enjoys all foods except bitter gourd, peas, and spinach.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Electricity exchange initiative launched in response to Karnataka's energy shortage

    Electricity exchange initiative launched in response to Karnataka's energy shortage

    Ahead of India vs Pakistan clash, man arrested for sending email threatening attack on Narendra Modi Stadium snt

    Ahead of India vs Pakistan clash, man arrested for sending email threatening attack on Narendra Modi Stadium

    Kerala actress claims co-passenger harassed her onboard Air India flight anr

    Kerala actress claims co-passenger harassed her onboard Air India flight

    Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan AJR

    Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan

    NIA raids in multiple states target PFI amidst ongoing national security efforts AJR

    NIA raids in multiple states target PFI amidst ongoing national security efforts

    Recent Stories

    Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu removed ex-husband 'Chay' tattoo? See pictures RKK

    Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu removed ex-husband 'Chay' tattoo? See pictures

    Israel Hamas War: 7 quotes by Benjamin Netanyahu ATG

    Israel-Hamas War: 7 quotes by Benjamin Netanyahu

    5 DIY Coffee masks for glowing complexion anr eai

    5 DIY Coffee masks for glowing complexion

    Secret ingredients to make chicken biryani so delicious rkn

    Secret ingredients to make chicken biryani so delicious

    Google review of Bengaluru carpenter takes comical turn with 'Good in Bed' remark vkp

    Google review of Bengaluru carpenter takes comical turn with 'Good in Bed' remark

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon