Air India flight AI 2030, a former Vistara service, made an emergency landing at Jaipur Airport on October 14, 2026, following a bomb threat. CISF and security agencies have initiated thorough checks.

Aviation authorities maintain strict protocols to handle potential security risks during commercial flights. When a concern arises mid-air, standard procedures require an immediate diversion to the nearest suitable airport. These measures prioritise passenger safety while allowing ground personnel to assess the situation. Such protocols were recently activated following an alert involving a domestic carrier.

An Air India-operated aircraft altered its scheduled route after receiving a concerning security alert. Flight AI 2030, a former Vistara service now operating under the Air India banner, was disrupted during its journey. The aircraft was diverted to Jaipur Airport to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew.

The diversion followed reports of a possible bomb threat associated with the flight. This development immediately triggered a high-alert status among airport authorities and local security agencies.

Security protocols activated at Jaipur airport

After landing safely in Jaipur, the aircraft was directed to a designated isolation bay. This standard procedure ensures the aircraft remains at a safe distance from the main terminal. Security personnel, including members of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), quickly surrounded the aircraft to begin their mandated procedures.

Security teams initiated comprehensive precautionary measures to evaluate the credibility of the threat. Thorough checks and established protocols began as soon as the aircraft was secured on the tarmac. The incident, reported around 10:46 IST on October 14, 2026, naturally caused considerable concern among the passengers travelling on the flight.

Ongoing investigations and passenger safety

While the crew executed immediate safety procedures promptly, details about the incident remained limited in the hours after landing. Authorities have not yet disclosed the exact nature of the bomb threat or how the information was initially received by the airline.

Furthermore, the airline and airport officials have not officially confirmed the total number of passengers on board Flight AI 2030. The final outcome of the extensive security sweeps conducted by the CISF and other agencies is still awaited. The situation remains under active observation as teams complete their necessary evaluations.