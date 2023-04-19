Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parts of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai face power cuts for over 3 hours; Here's why

    Parts of Bhandup and Mulund within the civic limits of Mumbai, neighbouring Thane city and pockets of Navi Mumbai had to face power cuts following the tripping of the 400 kV Talegaon-Kharghar line, which is one of the most critical line feeding power to both the metropolitan region and Mumbai, authorities said.

    Parts of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai face power cuts for over 3 hours; Here's why
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 9:05 PM IST

    Many pockets in the Mumbai megapolis went without power for over three hours on Thursday afternoon due to load shedding carried out to save the power grid from a complete collapse after the tripping of a transmission line. 
     
    Parts of Bhandup and Mulund within the civic limits of Mumbai, neighbouring Thane city and pockets of Navi Mumbai had to face power cuts following the tripping of the 400 kV Talegaon-Kharghar line, which is one of the most critical line feeding power to both the metropolitan region and Mumbai, authorities said.

    In a statement, the Maharashtra State Transmission Company said at 1355 hrs, the line tripped due to a fire beneath the line. At 1444 hrs, a trial was taken, but the line tripped again leading to fears of wider damage as the energy demand in Mumbai was at record high levels amid the afternoon heat. 

    The power demand in Mumbai, which gets power from the wider grid but enjoys an islanding mechanism wherein it is protected from any load shedding, was at 3,600 MW at 1355 hrs and increasing, the statement said.

    The state load despatch centre carried out a manual load shedding in the MMR region to maintain the grid, and asked Tata Power Company to step in with additional power, the statement said, putting the overall quantum of load shed at 347 MW.

    In a statement, TPC said it used its fully available thermal and hydro-power generation to meet the city's power requirements and helped avert possible load shedding in Mumbai, which recorded its all-time high peak demand of 3,893 MW on Wednesday. 

    The Mahatransco statement said at 1615 hrs, the fire which had led to the tripping of the line had been brought under control and the transmission line was taken into service, leading to the restoration of power for the consumers.

    In the recent past, there have been at least two instances of complete power collapse in the financial capital for a long time, including the incident on October 12, 2020, which led to some parts being without power for over 12 hours and a similar one on February 27 this year which was for a shorter period of time. The past incidents had revealed chinks in coordination, leading to a blame game between agencies. 

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 9:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight AJR

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Karnataka Election 2023: IT officials find 2000 DDs, 5000 sarees from KGF Babu's residence during raid AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: IT officials find 2000 DDs, 5000 sarees from KGF Babu's residence during raid

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi to address BJP cadre on April 27; campaign blitz from April 28

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi to address BJP cadre on April 27; campaign blitz from April 28

    Recent Stories

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    football Lionel Messi Barcelona return: Javier Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG Paris Saint-Germain star?-ayh

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG star?

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight AJR

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women ADC

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon