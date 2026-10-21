The probe into anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota's murder in Mansa has intensified. A DSP and a Drug Inspector have been suspended over alleged collusion with the accused. The CBI has registered an FIR as the victim's family continues to protest.

The investigation into the murder of Parminder Singh Jhota in Punjab intensified on Wednesday as Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams gathered to collect evidence and samples from the spot of the incident. According to police sources, the probe took a decisive administrative turn with the suspension of Mansa-based Drug Inspector Naresh Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harjinder Singh Gill.

Following the Parvinder Jhota murder case, Mansa-based Drug Inspector Naresh Kumar and DSP Harjinder Singh Gill have been suspended from service, police sources said. The disciplinary action follows allegations from the victim's family, alleging that they were colluding with Ashwani Kumar, who was accused in connection with the killing in Punjab’s Mansa district on October 13, 2026. It was further alleged that on the day of the incident, Parvinder Jhota called the DSP, yet the latter failed to arrive at the scene. Consequently, a request for action against them was submitted, resulting in this disciplinary action.

Family demands CBI probe

The developments came amid a continuing protest by the family of Jhota in Mansa over his murder. They demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the killing, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited them on October 20. A CBI team reached Mansa late at night and registered an FIR based on the family’s statements.

Congress hits back at BJP

Earlier today, President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), Pargat Singh, hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his visit to Punjab, accusing the BJP of making promises for the past 13 years without delivering on them. He alleged that the BJP was working against Punjab’s interests and questioned its record on controlling drug abuse in Gujarat.

Reacting to the development, Pargat Singh said he did not oppose the family’s demand for a CBI investigation but questioned the assurances given by the BJP. Targeting the BJP over the drug issue, Pargat Singh referred to Gujarat, where the party has been in power for around 30 years, and claimed that drug abuse had still not been brought under control. He alleged that medicinal drugs were coming to Punjab from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

CBI files FIR, main accused arrested

Meanwhile, the CBI has registered an FIR in the murder case of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, naming Ashwani Kumar and other unknown persons as accused in connection with the killing in Punjab’s Mansa district on October 13, 2026.

Anti-drug activist Jhota (45) was shot dead inside a chemist shop while live-streaming on Facebook. The main accused, medical store owner Ashwani Kumar, was arrested in Rajasthan. (ANI)