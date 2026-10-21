Congress leader Ajay Rai accused the BJP of politicising the IAF air show in Varanasi for the upcoming MLC election. He alleged a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, pointing to photos of BJP leaders on event posters and passes.

Amid intensifying preparations for the Indian Air Force (IAF) air show at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on October 22,23 and 25, Congress leader and former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai on Wednesday accused the BJP of "politicising" the event meant to honour the soldiers. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which holds power in the state, is taking "political advantage" ahead of the Legislative Council election on October 23.

Congress leader alleges violation of poll code

Speaking to ANI, Rai claimed that many posters for the event feature BJP leaders and called it a "violation of the Model Code of Conduct." "I welcome this show, our soldiers, on behalf of the people of Kashi. Certainly, this show is organised every year in one state or another, in one city or another, and it has been organised here as well. I respect the army officers who have come here, although I must say that this air show that is happening has been completely politicised by the BJP. All the posters that are put up here have pictures of BJP leaders on them. What's the need to put up photos? Because the Legislative Council election is on the 23rd, and they want to gain political advantage," he said.

He alleged that there is no picture of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, considering that it is a defence program, calling it a "direct insult" to Singh and "a violation of protocol." "This is a defence program, and the defence personnel are missing from it... This is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, and the Election Commission should take cognisance of this immediately and take action," he said.

Ajay Rai also took to X to echo similar criticism. "Varanasi's air show is a symbol of the valour, bravery, and pride of the Indian Air Force. Salute to our brave soldiers! But why are photos of BJP public representatives on the air show passes during the MLC elections? This is a violation of electoral norms and the Model Code of Conduct! The Air Force belongs to the nation, not to any political party! The Election Commission should conduct an impartial investigation and take strict action. Respect the country's army; keep it away from politics!" he said.

Security heightened for air show

This comes as security is heightened at Namo Ghat in Varanasi ahead of the upcoming Indian Air Force Air Show. Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the show alongside senior officers. A full rehearsal for the air show was also held.

"This air show will start at 11:40 am and will run until 2 pm. There will also be a 20-minute break in between. All viewers are requested to take their seats by 10 am. For this, extensive police arrangements have been made here. About 12,000 police personnel have been deployed here, including our ATS teams, NDRF personnel, PAC, SDRF, water police, and fire safety teams have been deployed here. Apart from this, sufficient arrangements have also been made for traffic," he said.

He added, "We have built about 500 enclosures with barricading, where about 4,000 people can enjoy this air show in each enclosure. The parking arrangements have been made in such a way that people have to walk as little as possible. We have created about 70 parking spots in an area ranging from 500 meters to 1.5 to 2 kilometres from the ghats, so people only have to walk about half a kilometre to 1.5 kilometres."

IAF details 'Wings Over Ganges' display

Prayagraj PRO Defence, Wing Commander Debartho Dhar, said that Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8, and its aerial display is planned in Varanasi. Detailing the preparations, he said, "Practice is currently underway. The full-force aerial display will be on the 22nd and 24th, and the final one will be on the 25th. Its VIP stand is at Namo Ghat. All the Indian Air Force's fighter, transport, and helicopter aircraft are participating in this. The speciality this time is that, since it's the 94th anniversary, 94 aircraft are flying in it. For the first time, there is an armed forces formation where Army, Navy, and Air Force helicopters will form a formation and fly together."

He highlighted that the show can be viewed from any ghat, urging people to attend the show on October 22 and 24, during which he said it would be less crowded. "This is open to the public. You can watch it from any of the ghats. The public is confused that it is only happening at Namo Ghat, but you can watch it from any ghat; it will look the same from every angle. We request you to watch it on the 22nd and 24th because there will be fewer crowds then. Since there will be a lot of crowds on the 25th, please watch it earlier," he said.

The Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026, "Wings Over Ganges' promises to be a defining moment in the celebrations, bringing the Indian Air Force closer to the people and offering Varanasi an opportunity to witness the power, precision and professionalism of the IAF, live in the skies above the Ganga, aligning with its motto Touch the Sky with Glory'. (ANI)