Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena notified 100 constituencies for the eight Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, nearly doubling the seats from 52. This paves the way for elected councils in all eight districts under the LAHDC (Amendment) Regulation, 2026.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday notified 100 constituencies for the Union Territory's eight Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs), nearly doubling the number of elected seats from the existing 52 and paving the way for elected Hill Councils in all eight districts, including the newly created Sankoo district.

Under the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Amendment) Regulation, 2026, the constituencies have been distributed across the eight councils, with Leh having 22 seats, Kargil 21, Sankoo 13, Changthang 10, Nubra, Sham and Zanskar nine each, and Drass seven.

'A Historic Milestone for Grassroots Democracy'

In a post on X, LG Saxena described the notification as a milestone for grassroots democracy in Ladakh. "A historic milestone for grassroots democracy in Ladakh! Under LAHDC (Amendment) Regulation, 2026, I have officially notified 100 constituencies for the eight Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils," he wrote.

"This is a rational and fair apportionment that uses panchayat halqas and municipal wards as foundational units, giving due weight to both elector population and geographical area," he added.

A historic milestone for grassroots democracy in Ladakh! Under LAHDC (Amendment) Regulation, 2026, I have officially notified 100 constituencies for the eight Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils. This almost doubles the number of councillors from the existing 52 to 100, across our newly structured councils – Leh: 22, Kargil: 21, Sankoo: 13, Changthang: 10, Nubra, Sham & Zanskar: 9 each and Drass: 7. This is a rational and fair apportionment that uses panchayat halqas and municipal wards as foundational units, giving due weight to both elector population and geographical area. I am confident, the increased number of seats will significantly enhance local representation, strengthen grassroots democracy, and promote inclusive governance across every corner of Ladakh. — LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) October 21, 2026

The Lieutenant Governor expressed confidence that the increased number of seats would strengthen local representation and inclusive governance. "I am confident the increased number of seats will significantly enhance local representation, strengthen grassroots democracy, and promote inclusive governance across every corner of Ladakh," he said.

New Regulation Details

Saxena said the regulation came into effect on October 19, following its promulgation by President Droupadi Murmu on October 16. The Union Cabinet had approved the amendments on October 14, and the regulation was notified within six days of the approval.

In an earlier post on X on Tuesday, the Lieutenant Governor said the amendment would pave the way for the creation of LAHDCs in all eight districts of Ladakh. "I am pleased to announce that upon the promulgation of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Amendment) Regulation, 2026, by the Hon’ble President of India, I have notified the regulation with effect from 19 October 2026. The historic regulation, implemented in a record time of just six days, now paves the way for creation of LAHDC in all 8 districts of Ladakh, including the newly created Sankoo district. The Union Cabinet had approved the amendments on 14 October, followed by its promulgation by the Hon’ble President on 16th October," he said.

Revised Council Structure

The amendment also revises the permitted number of constituencies in each council. Saxena said the earlier provision of 26 seats in each council had been rationalised to allow a minimum of seven and a maximum of 24 seats, while providing for the nomination of four members from women and unrepresented communities to promote greater participation in local governance.

"The amended regulation rationalises the number of constituencies – from the earlier 26 seats in each Council, to a minimum of 7 seats and a maximum 24 seats now. It also provides for nomination of four members from “women” and “unrepresented communities” for greater people’s participation in the local governance," Saxena said.

He also thanked the Centre's leadership for the amendment. "My sincere thanks and gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, for this landmark regulation, which will strengthen the grassroots democracy, enhance local representation and promote inclusivity," he added.

(ANI)