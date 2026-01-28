The Parliament's Budget Session begins Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu's address. Spanning 65 days, the session will focus on the Union Budget 2026-27, presented on Feb 1, and the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Session Schedule and Key Financial Business The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. The first part of the session will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2026-27 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. Essential legislative and other business is expected to be taken up mainly during the second part of the Session.Meanwhile, the Economic Survey of India will be presented on January 29, followed by the Union Budget 2026-27, to be presented on February 1. The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal. Parties Chalk Out Strategy Ahead of Session After an all-party meeting on Tuesday that outlined the agenda of the Budget Session, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, leaders of various political parties expressed their views on issues likely to be raised during the Budget Session of Parliament and assured the government of their full co-operation. The INDIA bloc MPs are also scheduled to meet to chalk out a strategy for the Budget Session. Congress and Opposition leaders will meet the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.The INDIA bloc is set to demand discussions on replacing MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "vote theft, SIR, procurement of paddy and bringing back MGNREGA" are among the issues the party intends to raise during the session.Meanwhile, several political leaders and ministers arrived in the national capital ahead of the budget session of Parliament, which is scheduled to commence today. At the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, George Kurian, was seen entering the city early on Wednesday. In addition, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also reached Delhi to participate in the budget session. Government Ready for Discussion: Kiren Rijiju Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has sought cooperation from leaders for the smooth functioning of Parliament and stated that the Government is prepared and ready to discuss any other important issue on the floors of the Houses as per the rules. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rijiju said, "As per the rules, the discussions should revolve around the Budget only. The President will address the joint session of the Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session. After that motion on vote of thanks on the President's speech will be held, where all parties will participate. 