After a security breach attempt at the Parliament House complex was thwarted early Friday morning, preliminary investigations revealed that the intruder was a 19-year-old man from Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh and appears to be "mentally incoherent".

According to a statement by Delhi police, the intruder was identified as Ram Kumar Bind and reportedly works in a factory in Surat, Gujarat. "Today at about 5: 50 am, one unidentified person approached the Parliament House complex and tried to scale the perimeter wall with an intention to jump inside. However, due to the alertness of the CISF and Delhi Police staff, he was timely intercepted by the security staff and apprehended and handed over to local police for further enquiry," read the statement of Delhi Police.

"On preliminary enquiry, the person has been identified as Ram Kumar Bind, aged 19 years, native of Distt Bhadohi (U.P). He is working in a factory in Surat and appears to be mentally incoherent. Further enquiry is on," added the statement. The sources said that the man jumped the wall between TKR 2 - North Utility of Parliament gate and got into the Parliament Complex. CISF security personnel at Parliament caught the intruder immediately. The sources said that the man reached the Garuda gate of the new Parliament building by jumping over the wall from the Rail Bhawan side.

Earlier Parliament Security Breach Case

On December 13, 2001, there was an attack on the old building of the Parliament by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Fourteen people, including five terrorists, were killed in the attack.

In December 2023, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters. They were heard shouting anti-government slogans. Simultaneously, outside the Parliament complex, two people were seen using similar canisters to release coloured smoke while chanting slogans. Six people were arrested in connection with the incident.