    Parliament security breach: 'Delhi Police tortured us to accept links with Opposition', 5 accused tell court

    The accused, identified as Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, and Mahesh Kumawat, asserted that they were forced into signing around 70 blank papers during the torture sessions. The sixth accused in the case is Neelam Azad.

    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

    In a startling revelation, five out of the six individuals arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach case alleged in the Patiala House Court in Delhi that they were subjected to torture with electric shocks by the Delhi Police. According to their claims before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur, the individuals were reportedly tortured and forced them into admitting their association with opposition parties and confessing to crimes under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

    The accused, identified as Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, and Mahesh Kumawat, asserted that they were coerced into signing around 70 blank papers during the torture sessions. The sixth accused in the case is Neelam Azad.

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren files police complaint against ED officials: Report

    The Patiala House Court extended the judicial custody of all six accused individuals until March 1. The court has sought a response from the Delhi Police regarding the allegations of torture. The case is scheduled for the next hearing on February 17.

    This incident stems from the events on December 13, 2023, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, when Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D breached security, entered the Lok Sabha chamber, released yellow gas, and shouted slogans.

    Simultaneously, Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament. The accused were apprehended, and the court dismissed Neelam Azad's bail petition earlier, stating it would not be appropriate to grant relief at this stage.

    Varanasi court allows Hindu to worship in Gyanvapi mosque basement amidst ongoing dispute

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 5:51 PM IST
