    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren files police complaint against ED officials: Report

    Members of the ruling JMM-led coalition assembled at Hemant Soren's residence ahead of the ED's questioning. The investigation focuses on uncovering an "illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, as indicated by ED officials.

    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has taken legal action against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, filing a police complaint under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The move follows the ED's questioning of Soren at his Ranchi residence in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

    This marks the second round of questioning for Hemant Soren in just over 10 days, with the previous session occurring on January 20. In response to potential law and order concerns, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been enforced in Ranchi, and additional security was requested during the questioning.

    During a search at Soren's Delhi residence on Monday, ED officials seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV, and what they describe as "incriminating" documents.

    In a counter move, Hemant Soren has accused the ED of pursuing a "motivated political agenda" aimed at disrupting the functioning of the state government. The political tensions surrounding the investigation continue to escalate as the ED probes the alleged land scam and its associated money laundering activities.

