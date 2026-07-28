The Lok Sabha is set to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, for passing. The Rajya Sabha is slated to witness the introduction of the MSME (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and pass the National Honour Bill.

Parliament is set for a key legislative day on Tuesday, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing, while the Rajya Sabha is slated to witness the introduction of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, alongside the passage of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Lok Sabha Agenda

According to the Lok Sabha List of Business for July 28, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh will move that the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, be taken into consideration and passed by the Lok Sabha. The Bill is the only legislative business listed for consideration and passing in the Lower House.

The Lok Sabha will also begin its proceedings with the Question Hour, followed by the laying of papers by Union Ministers Jitin Prasada, Ram Nath Thakur, Nityanand Rai, SP Singh Baghel, BL Verma, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Pabitra Margherita.

Members Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Rao Rajendra Singh are scheduled to present two reports of the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution relating to the Demands for Grants (2026-27). Jitin Prasada and Ram Nath Thakur will also make statements on the implementation of recommendations of Parliamentary Standing Committees.

The House is also scheduled to take up a motion moved by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda for the election of one Lok Sabha member to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, before Matters under Rule 377.

Rajya Sabha Business

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is scheduled to introduce the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to further amend the MSME Development Act, 2006. The Upper House will also take up further consideration of, The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to move the Bill for passage.

The Rajya Sabha agenda also includes the laying of papers by Ministers Pankaj Chaudhary, Anupriya Patel, BL Verma, Shantanu Thakur and Harsh Malhotra, besides reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and ministerial statements on the implementation of committee recommendations.

Background on Public Examinations Bill

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh amid loud sloganeering by Opposition members, following which the House was adjourned till 2 pm. The Bill, aimed at strengthening the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices, was introduced even as Opposition MPs continued their protest over the alleged police action against students during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' demonstration. (ANI)