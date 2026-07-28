A woman in Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar alleged sexual harassment by a man while waiting for a cab. She shared a video of the incident on social media, leading to a police investigation. The man allegedly asked for her 'rate' and fled when filmed.

A woman has alleged that she was sexually harassed by a man while waiting for a cab in Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar and has urged the Bengaluru Police to take action after sharing a video of the incident on social media.

According to the woman, the incident occurred while she was waiting for her cab when a man on a scooter approached her and allegedly asked, "What's your rate?" She alleged that the remark was accompanied by intimidating comments.

Sharing the incident on social media, the woman said she should be able to wait for a cab without being treated like an object or being propositioned for money. "As a woman, I should be able to wait for my cab without being treated like an object or being propositioned for money. His words were intimidating, disrespectful, and made me fear for my safety," she wrote.

The woman alleged that she began recording the incident on her mobile phone, following which the accused noticed that he was being filmed, allegedly abused her and fled the spot. She also shared details of the vehicle allegedly involved, stating that it bore registration number KA03 KQ6190, and appealed to the authorities to identify the accused and take appropriate action.

In her post, the woman said such behaviour should not be normalised and urged people to speak up against harassment in public places. "Silence only emboldens offenders. Public spaces must be safe and respectful for everyone," she wrote while appealing for action against the accused. Bengaluru Police said they are investigating the matter and are verifying details from the video shared by the complainant as well as the vehicle registration number provided by her. Further investigation is underway.

Davangere Gym Owner Accused of Blackmail

Earlier in July, the Davangere Women Police in Karantaka's Davangere district registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a local gym owner for allegedly blackmailing and repeatedly sexually assaulting a 30-year-old housewife.

According to the police report, the complainant said she had been attending the gym located near Durgambika School in Nituvalli for the past one and a half years and accused the owner-cum-trainer of sexually exploiting women members, secretly recording private moments and blackmailing victims using photos and videos.

The accused allegedly captured nude videos and photographs of the victim without her consent inside the gym's changing room. The complainant stated that over the last three to four months, the accused repeatedly threatened her with these recordings, demanding sexual favours. He allegedly threatened to leak the videos on social media platforms, aiming to tarnish her reputation and that of her husband, who is a local professor. Fearing social stigma, the victim initially kept the ordeal to herself. (ANI)