Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said the government is engaging with the Opposition on the deadlock over key bills. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said proceedings will continue to face disruptions until the no-confidence motion is taken up.

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on Monday said that the government is engaging with the Opposition on the deadlock over key bills in Parliament and asserted that legislation in the national interest will be introduced and passed.

Speaking on the continued unrest and the legislative deadlock inside the House, Mhaske told ANI, "The government is engaging with the entire Opposition in its own way. Bills that need to be introduced, those in the national interest, will certainly be brought forward and passed."

Opposition Vows Continued Disruption

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Parliament proceedings will continue to face disruptions until the no-confidence motion is taken up and an explanation is provided on the Jantar Mantar incident, including the alleged attack on protesters and those responsible for it.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Raut said, "Until the matter of the no-confidence motion is taken up in the House, and until an explanation is given about what happened at Jantar Mantar, the attack on the protesters, who is responsible for it, and who gave the orders, no Bill will be passed peacefully in the House. The protests and disruptions will continue."

Congress Criticises PM, Home Minister's Absence

Meanwhile, criticising the Centre over the ongoing parliamentary deadlock regarding key legislations, Congress MP Mallu Ravi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of evading the House, asserting that the top leadership must come to Parliament and address the opposition's concerns to facilitate the passage of the Women's Reservation and Delimitation bills.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader emphasised that the Opposition's core demand centres on accountability regarding recent law enforcement action against demonstrators. "If the Modi - BJP government really wanted to pass the Delimitation Bill and Women's Reservation Bill, they should have come to Parliament. Neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister are coming to the House. Every day our simple demand is that the Home Minister come and give a statement or reply to what we are asking about the lathi charge and bullet firing," Mallu Ravi said. (ANI)