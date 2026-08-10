A large number of devotees gathered at Gangotri Dham on the second Monday of Shravan. Uttarkashi Police are managing the heavy footfall by maintaining queues and ensuring organised movement to facilitate a smooth and safe darshan for all pilgrims.

A large number of devotees gathered at Gangotri Dham as pilgrims continue to visit the temple to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Maa Ganga on the second Monday of Shravan.

Police Ensure Orderly and Safe Darshan

Amid the rush, Uttarkashi Police are facilitating the movement of devotees by maintaining proper queues and ensuring an orderly darshan. With pilgrims arriving at the shrine, police personnel are managing the crowd and assisting devotees so that the movement remains organised. The arrangements are aimed at allowing devotees to have darshan without unnecessary congestion at the temple premises.

The police said that maintaining order during the pilgrimage is important, particularly when a large number of devotees gather at the shrine at the same time. Personnel are keeping a watch on the movement of pilgrims and helping maintain queues to ensure that devotees can proceed towards the temple in an organised manner. The arrangements also focus on the safe movement of devotees through the designated areas.

Police personnel are present to guide pilgrims and help manage the flow of people during the period of heavy footfall. Uttarkashi Police said that they remain continuously committed to ensuring a smooth, safe and well-organised pilgrimage journey for all devotees visiting Gangotri Dham. The police said that their personnel are working to ensure that devotees are able to perform their religious rituals in a peaceful and orderly environment.

Effective Crowd Management Measures in Place

Crowd management measures are being maintained in view of the large number of pilgrims visiting the shrine. Gangotri Dham is among the prominent pilgrimage destinations in Uttarakhand and attracts devotees during the pilgrimage season. The arrival of pilgrims has increased activity around the temple and surrounding areas, making effective crowd management an important part of the arrangements.

The police are continuing to monitor the situation and manage the movement of devotees as the pilgrimage continues. Officials are also focusing on maintaining discipline in the queues and preventing unnecessary crowding around key points. The arrangements at Gangotri Dham are intended to balance the large turnout of pilgrims with the need for safe and orderly movement.

Devotees are being facilitated as they wait for their turn to enter the temple and offer prayers. Uttarkashi Police reiterated their commitment to providing a safe and organised environment for pilgrims and ensuring that the ongoing religious journey remains smooth for everyone visiting the shrine. (ANI)