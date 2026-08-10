Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says the FCRA Bill's goal is to stop foreign funds for anti-national activities. He assured that law-abiding organisations have nothing to fear and that the legislation is not aimed at any particular community.

FCRA Bill to Curb Subversive Activities

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday emphasised that transparent and law-abiding organisations have nothing to fear from the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Bill. He said that the primary objective behind tightening FCRA norms is to plug loopholes exploited by certain entities to bring foreign money into the country for subversive or unlawful activities.

"The reason for bringing the FCRA Bill is that some organisations have been continuously bringing funds into the country through FCRA and using that money for anti-national activities. Those who are doing good work will face no obstacle or difficulty because of this Bill. The FCRA provisions will continue to remain in place, and those who provide proper accounts will continue to get licences," he said.

The Chief Minister further welcomed the legislation to raise and debate their points on the floor of Parliament. "I believe that if anyone has anything to say on this issue, they can raise it in Parliament. This is not an issue concerning any one particular community. FCRA is not meant only for Christian organisations. It is applicable to all organisations, irrespective of which community they belong to. Any organisation receiving foreign donations is required to comply with FCRA," he added.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was reintroduced in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session. The Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability in the regulation of foreign contributions. It seeks to establish a Designated Authority tasked with overseeing foreign contributions and assets acquired through such capital in instances where an entity's FCRA registration stands cancelled, surrendered or lapsed.

On NCP-PM Modi Meeting

Further, he extended support to the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming it "a good thing". Fadnavis underlined that the Prime Minister belongs to the entire nation rather than any single political party.

"The Prime Minister does not belong to any particular party, but belongs to the country. Therefore, if someone meets him, there is nothing wrong in it. Since I am the Chief Minister, many people from opposition parties also meet me and tell me about their work. Therefore, there is no reason to look at this meeting from a different perspective. If they are going to meet him, then it is a good thing," he said.

Tiranga Yatra Schedule

Outlining his schedule for the 'Tiranga Yatra' campaign, the Maharashtra Chief Minister confirmed that he will participate in events in Mumbai and Pune, and attend the rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on August 14. (ANI)

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