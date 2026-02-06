Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', hailing it as a nationwide movement. PM Modi advised students to trust their study patterns while being open to new ideas, emphasizing balancing self-belief with learning.

Dharmendra Pradhan Hails Pariksha Pe Charcha as a Movement

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday attended the 9th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', the annual interaction hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The flagship event, which focuses on stress-free exams for students, has been held every year since its inception in 2018. The Union Minister watched the 9th edition of the annual interaction at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium.

In a post on X, the Union Minister asserted that 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has evolved into a nationwide movement aimed at creating an enabling environment. He emphasised that this initiative ensures every child's individuality is recognised and are encouraged to excel without fear. "A delight to attend PM Shri @narendramodi ji's masterclass with Parliamentary colleagues and dear students at GMC Balayogi Auditorium," wrote Pradhan. "Not just our #ExamWarriors, Pariksha Pe Charcha has something to offer to everyone. Driven by PM Modi ji's vision, PPC has truly evolved into a nation-wide movement to create an enabling environment where every child's individuality is recognised, celebrated, nurtured and encouraged to excel without fear. #ParikshaPeCharcha26," added Pradhan.

PM Modi's Interaction with 'Exam Warriors'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with select "exam warriors" during the 9th edition of 'Pariksha pe Charcha' held at the Prime Minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. During his interaction with students, PM Modi urged students to "trust their own study patterns" while remaining open to advice, stressing that "success comes from balancing self-belief" with continuous learning.

Trust Your Own Study Patterns

Responding to a question about how students should handle confusion arising from different study patterns, the Prime Minister said examinees should focus on what works best for them while thoughtfully considering others' suggestions. While interacting with students, PM Modi said, "Listen to everyone's advice, but change your pattern only when you want to. I have become PM. Still, people tell me to work in different ways. But everyone has their own pattern," PM Modi said. "Some people study better in the morning, some at night. Whatever suits you, believe in that. But also take advice, and if that benefits you, then only add it to your life structure."

Advice for Teachers

The Prime Minister also highlighted the role of teachers and said their objective should be to stay slightly ahead of students to inspire growth. "The teacher's goal should be that if the student's speed is a certain level, the teacher's speed should be one step ahead. Our goal should be something that is within reach, but not easily attainable," he said.

Focus on Stress-Free Learning

The 2026 edition focused on helping students remain stress-free during examinations and encouraging a stronger emphasis on learning. Earlier in a post shared on X, PM Modi said, "Do watch #ParikshaPeCharcha26... This year's PPC features very interesting topics relating to examinations, notably the need to remain stress-free, focus on learning and more. This is a platform I've always enjoyed, as it gives me an opportunity to interact with bright minds from across the country." This year, the interactive sessions were also held with students in Devmogra, Gujarat; Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu; Raipur, Chhattisgarh; and Guwahati, Assam. (ANI)