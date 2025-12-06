The 9th edition of PM Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha is scheduled for January 2026. An online MCQ competition on the MyGov portal from December 1, 2025, to January 11, 2026, will select students, parents, and teachers to participate.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: 9th Edition Announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unique interactive program, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), is back with its 9th edition, scheduled to take place in January 2026, where students, parents, and teachers from India and abroad engage with him to discuss exam stress and celebrate examinations as an Utsav and an integral part of life, Ministry of Education said in a press release.

For the selection of the participant, an online MCQ-based competition is being organised on the MyGov portal (https://innovateindia1.mygov.in/) from December 1, 2025, to January 11, 2026. Students from Classes 6 to 12, along with teachers and parents, can take part in the competition. All registered participants completing the activity will receive a certificate of participation from MyGov.

Recapping the Successful 8th Edition

The 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was telecast on February 10 2025. The interaction was held in an innovative new format at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi, bringing together 36 students from every State and UT, representing Government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, CBSE schools and Navodaya Vidyalayas. PRERANA alumni and winners of Kala Utsav and Veer Gatha also took part. This edition also featured seven separate episodes ranging from Sports & Discipline and Mental Health to Nutrition, Technology & Finance and Creativity & Positivity, offering inspiring insights from renowned personalities.

Record-Breaking Global Participation in 2025

In 2025, Pariksha Pe Charcha set a remarkable Guinness World Record, drawing participation from students in more than 245 countries, teachers from 153 countries and parents from 149 countries.

Exponential Growth and Public Engagement

The programme has witnessed extraordinary growth rising from just 22,000 participants in 1st edition in 2018 to 3.56 crore registrations in 8th edition in 2025-a clear relevance and consequent popularity. Along with this, 1.55 crore people took part in nationwide Jan Andolan activities related to PPC 2025, bringing the total participation to nearly 5 crore. (ANI)