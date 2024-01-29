Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: 'What is the harm if everyone knows mobile phone password?' asks PM Modi

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to engage in a live session with students, teachers, and parents as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024"Using gadgets should be accompanied by time-tracking tools and applications.  Ensure that your gadgets have apps that keep track of your screen time.," PM Modi said.

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 What is the harm if everyone in family knows mobile phone password asks PM Modi gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

    Prime Minister Modi in Monday emphasised the need for balanced use of technology, suggesting rules such as creating "no gadget zones" during meals and considering bedrooms as technology-free areas. During Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024, he reflected on the changing dynamics of family interactions due to increased screen time and advocates for a more mindful approach to technology usage within households.

    "Using gadgets should be accompanied by time-tracking tools and applications.  Ensure that your gadgets have apps that keep track of your screen time.  One should not forget to respect their time while using mobile phones. We should have the wisdom to use technology positively," he added.

    He emphasised the importance of sound sleep for students, cautioning against excessive use of mobile phones before bedtime. He acknowledges individual differences in sleep requirements but highlights the significance of adequate, undisturbed sleep for overall well-being.

    He said, "Just like a mobile requires charging to function, similarly it is very important to keep the body recharged, because keeping the body healthy is very important for a healthy mind. For this, taking proper sleep is also very important."

    Speaking on the teacher-student relation, PM Modi said, "This relationship should be such that the students can openly discuss their tensions, problems and insecurities with their teachers. Only when teachers listen to their students well and address their issues with utmost sincerity, students will rise."

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 1:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Centre orders state govt to deploy CRPF security for Raj Bhavan, Governor rkn

    Kerala: Centre orders state govt to deploy CRPF security for Raj Bhavan, Governor

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 If you keep scrolling through reels you lose out on sleep PM Modi to students watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: 'If you keep scrolling through reels, you lose out on sleep...' PM Modi to students

    Hanuman flag controversy: BJP protests across Karnataka over alleged anti-hindu actions

    Hanuman flag controversy: BJP protests across Karnataka over alleged anti-hindu actions

    Karnataka: 'Trekkers traffic' at Kumara Parvatha during long weekend, urge for Online booking emerges (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: 'Trekkers traffic' at Kumara Parvatha during long weekend, urge for Online booking emerges (WATCH)

    When Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin met Novak Djokovic (PHOTO)

    When Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin met Novak Djokovic (PHOTO)

    Recent Stories

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: 7 standout quotes by PM Modi AJR

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: 7 standout quotes by PM Modi

    The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth to drop on Netflix RKK

    'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth' to drop on Netflix

    Kerala: Centre orders state govt to deploy CRPF security for Raj Bhavan, Governor rkn

    Kerala: Centre orders state govt to deploy CRPF security for Raj Bhavan, Governor

    Interim Budget 2024 expectations: Extending tax benefits for donations to Ayodhya Ram Mandir snt

    Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: Extending tax benefits for donations to Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Bengaluru: 14-year-old girl dies after BBMP garbage truck hits vehicle vkp

    Bengaluru: 14-year-old girl dies after BBMP garbage truck hits vehicle

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon