MLA Pargat Singh has slammed the Punjab government over the rising drug menace, citing trafficking and violence. He questioned the AAP's inaction and demanded a High Court-supervised probe into the issuance of an arms licence to a man with police cases.

MLA Slams Government Over Drug Menace

Pargat Singh, Member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, has raised serious concerns over the growing drug menace in Punjab, questioning the state government’s response to incidents of alleged drug trafficking, violence, and medical drug abuse. "What happened in Mansa is happening across Punjab! Drug traffickers are emboldened by alleged political and police patronage. In Sri Hargobindpur Sahib, three young men were attacked with weapons by drug traffickers. In Ludhiana, 30-year-old Sahil reportedly died after consuming medical drugs,” Singh said on X.

Highlighting the impact on families and communities, he added, “Punjab’s newspapers are filled with reports of this menace; families are suffering, yet the government remains a spectator. Four and a half years of Aam Aadmi Party rule—and medical drug abuse continues to spread. Who will be held accountable?”

Questions Raised Over Arms Licence

Singh also questioned the circumstances surrounding the issuance of an arms licence to Ashwani Kumar, “The Congress government had imposed a ban on this capsule as early as December 2021. The Jhaadu government must answer—despite the violation of the District Magistrate’s orders and five police cases, on what basis was an arms licence issued to Ashwani Kumar?” he said.

Call for Independent Investigation

Demanding transparency and accountability, Singh called for an independent investigation into the matter. “This entire matter should be investigated under the supervision of the High Court,” he asserted.

Singh emphasised the urgent need for the authorities to address concerns surrounding drug abuse and alleged trafficking, ensure accountability wherever wrongdoing is established, and take effective measures to protect Punjab’s youth and families from the devastating consequences of substance abuse.