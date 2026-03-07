President Droupadi Murmu voiced disappointment with the Santal Conference venue in Darjeeling, saying many community members couldn't attend. She questioned the administration's choice and noted the absence of CM Mamata Banerjee.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday voiced disappointment over the arrangements made for the 9th International Santal Conference, questioning the choice of venue and expressing sadness that many members of the Santal community were unable to attend the event. She also remarked on the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking after attending the conference here, President Murmu said the event could have been held at a larger venue that would have allowed greater participation from the Santal community. "Today was the International Santal Conference. When I came here after attending it, I realised it would have been better if it had been held here, because the area is so vast. I don't know what went through the administration's mind. They said the place was congested, but I think five lakh people could gather here easily," the President said.

President Murmu also expressed concern that many Santal community members could not attend because the conference location was far away. "I am very sad that the people here were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away. I don't know what went through the administration's mind that they chose a place where the Santal people couldn't go," she said.

The President further suggested that the decision may have limited attendance at the event. "Perhaps the administration had hoped that no one would be able to attend, and the President would simply turn around and leave," she added.

Remarks on CM Mamata Banerjee's Absence

The President also commented on the absence of the state leadership, saying that it is customary for senior state officials to be present during a presidential visit. "If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not," Murmu said, referring to Banerjee.

President Murmu added that she considers herself closely connected to the state. "I am also a daughter of Bengal. Mamata Didi is also my sister, my younger sister. I don't know if she was angry with me, that's why this happened," she said.

Honouring Santal History and Language

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion earlier in the day, the President said that it is a matter of pride for the Santal community that our ancestor, Tilka Majhi, raised the banner of revolt against exploitation nearly 240 years ago. Nearly 60 years after his revolt, the brave brothers Sido-Kanhu and Chand-Bhairav, along with the brave sisters Phoolo-Jhano, led the Santal Hul in 1855, an official release from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The President said that the year 2003 will always be remembered in the history of the Santali community. That year, the Santali language was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India. Last year, on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Constitution of India, written in the Santali language in the Ol Chiki script, was released. (ANI)