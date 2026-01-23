On Parakram Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, hailing his intense will to liberate India. Shah recalled Netaji's formation of the Azad Hind Fauj and urged youth to learn from his life of sacrifice.

Amit Shah's Tribute on Parakram Diwas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Parakram Diwas across the country. Sharing a post on X, Shah wrote, "Today, the entire India is celebrating 'Parakram Diwas' in the memory of the great son of Mother Bharati, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose ji. Personalities like Netaji are born very rarely. Enduring countless hardships and struggles, he travelled thousands of kilometres from Germany to Russia and Japan. This reflects his intense will to liberate the country. The life of sacrifice and the magnificent personality of Subhash Chandra Bose ji will continue to inspire the nation to struggle, dedicate, and offer everything for self-respect and honour."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In another post, Shah added, "Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is such a name in the Indian freedom movement that the mere remembrance of him floods the heart with a surge of patriotism. He organised the youth, launched the first military campaign through the Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj), and by hoisting the Tricolour in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he declared a Free India as early as 1943. Every youth should read the life of Netaji and his tales of extraordinary valour and strengthen their resolve for the defence of the nation. On the birth anniversary of Netaji, who dedicated everything he had for the country's freedom, I bow to him in reverence and offer my salutations."

About Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Subhash Chandra Bose was an Indian freedom fighter who was born in Cuttack, Odisha, on 23 January 1897. Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. Subhash Chandra Bose is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

Parakram Diwas

January 23 is also celebrated as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The Central government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021.

Inspirational Quotes by Netaji

There are many famous inspirational quotes given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Some of them were "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!", "Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle -- if there are no risks to be taken", "Freedom is not given; it is taken," and "No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions."

Controversy Over Death

While there is a controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had, in an RTI (Right to Information) in 2017, confirmed that he had died in the incident.

(ANI)