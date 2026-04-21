Independent MP Pappu Yadav stirred a row in Purnia, Bihar, alleging '90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians'. He made the controversial remark while speaking on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill.

Pappu Yadav Stirs Row With Controversial Remarks

Stirring up a major row, Congress-leaning Independent MP Pappu Yadav on Tuesday slammed politicians for thier attitude towards women and alleged that "90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians".

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Speaking about the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill at a press conference, Pappu Yadav claimed that women are elevated to the status of goddesses but are not given respect, and the system and society are responsible for it. "...In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. System and society are responsible for this...90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians," he said in remarks seen as very objectionable and controversial.

Yadav said that the weaker sections did not have adequate representation in positions of power.

Context: Women's Reservation Bill Debate

The Constitution Amendment Bill for implementing Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha last week, as it was linked to the Delimitation Bill. Opposition parties strongly opposed the manner in which the government intended to raise the number of seats in Lok Sabha and its plan to carry out delimitation on the basis of the 2011 census.

Pappu Yadav had taken part in the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill and two other bills that were taken alongside. In the division on the Constitution Amendment Bill, following debate on the three bills, 298 members supported while 230 voted against it. (ANI)