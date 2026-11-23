Purnea MP Pappu Yadav's escort vehicle was involved in an accident near an under-construction bridge in Katihar, leaving two security personnel injured. This follows a tragic crash in Araria district where six people died earlier in November.

Pappu Yadav Escort Vehicle Meets With Accident Near Bihar Bridge

Katihar (Bihar) [India], November 23 (ANI): An independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav's escort vehicle met with an accident near an under-construction bridge in Bihar's Katihar district, injuring two security personnel travelling in the convoy. The incident occurred near Kumhari on Sunday night. Further details awaited.

In a separate incident, earlier in November, six people were killed and one person injured after a car carrying seven people plunged into a canal from Biri Bridge in the Tarabari area in Bihar's Araria district on Thursday. Speaking to ANI about the accident, Dr Neeraj Kumar mentioned that the victims were residents of Pipra in Supaul district. He added that they were returning from a Tilak ceremony at the time of the accident. Dr. Kumar further said that all six were declared brought dead at the hospital and that their post-mortem examinations have been completed. (ANI)