A toll plaza employee was arrested for stealing Rs 7 lakh in just one month using a personal QR code. The police acted on the toll manager's complaint.

Pantheerankavu: A major financial fraud has hit the Pantheerankavu toll plaza. The police arrested a toll plaza employee for scamming commuters. The accused collected toll money from passengers using his personal QR code instead of the official one. The police have registered a case against six people in this connection.

The arrested person is Naveen Singh Bhadoria. He hails from Madhya Pradesh. The gang stole a massive Rs 7 lakh in just one month. The police took action after the toll company manager filed an official complaint. The authorities have remanded the accused to custody.

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