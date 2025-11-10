Security has been heightened at Panjab University with a heavy police presence ahead of a student protest demanding long-pending senate elections. The agitation persists despite the Centre rolling back a controversial notification on its governance.

Security has been heightened at all gates of Panjab University as the students call for a massive protest on the campus on Monday, over their demand for senate elections. A heavy police force has been deployed around the university campus, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur of Chandigarh has checked the security arrangements. Barricades have been put outside the gates of the university campus.

Speaking to ANI, a student, Harmanpreet Kaur, said, "I am a second-year student in the anthropology department. They are not letting us enter because of the protest. The hostelers should be allowed to enter. I am showing the ID card too. They are asking me to go through gate no. 1, but there must be police there too."

Ahead of the massive student protest on the university campus over their demand for Senate elections, police personnel have been deployed at all gates of Panjab University. In view of the protests, entry into the university premises is now allowed only with a valid ID card.

The Demand for Senate Elections

The students have been demanding that the university administration announce the long-pending Senate elections to reconstitute the 91-member Senate, the highest governing body of Panjab University.

Row Over Centre's Notification

The row began after the Centre issued a notification to overhaul the Senate's composition, sparking widespread political and academic backlash over the decision to dissolve Panjab University's top governing bodies and replace them with nominated structures through an executive notification issued on October 28. However, following strong opposition, the Central Government on November 5 withdrew its earlier notification concerning the Senate and Syndicate.

Centre Withdraws Notification

Despite the rollback, student groups have continued their agitation, demanding a formal announcement and the conduct of fresh elections at the earliest.

According to the latest Gazette notification (S.O. 5022(E)) issued by the Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education, the government has rescinded its previous order (S.O. 4933(E)) dated October 28, 2025. The withdrawal has been made under the powers conferred by Section 72 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.

The earlier notification, which dealt with administrative powers related to Panjab University, had triggered a political and legal controversy, with the Punjab Government terming it "unconstitutional" and announcing its decision to challenge it in court.

The notification, issued by Joint Secretary Rina Sonowal Kouli, clarifies that the earlier order, published in the Gazette of India on October 30, 2025, is now rescinded. The move is being seen as a significant step by the Centre to defuse tensions surrounding the governance of Panjab University and to address concerns raised by various stakeholders, including the state government and the academic community. (ANI)